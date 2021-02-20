Paragould family says be careful with winter clean-up contractors

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - As the snow starts to melt and more of you work to clear your driveways and streets, you may look to contractors to help you out.
Well, a Paragould family is sending you a warning before you do.
“She told me, you know I paid him $100 and I said you did what?” Jordan Lamb said.
Lamb said she visited her grandmother’s house after the winter storms and noticed some of the driveway had been plowed.
She says after looking at the work that was done, it was not acceptable for the price of $100.
Lamb says there was snow pushed into the street, snow was still next to her 82-year-old grandmother’s car and on the stairs that she has to take to get to her vehicle.
“We still couldn’t get all the way in the driveway, after it had been done,” Lamb said.
But, it was this same thing Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge warned Arkansas about this week.
Rutledge told Arkansans to be “on guard” and use “caution as the clean-up process begins.”
And, while Jordan believes the job could have been better for the price of $100, she also has a tip for those who need these services done.
“Just make sure that they agree upon a price and the quality of what’s that’s going to be done beforehand and setting some boundaries,” Lamb said. “Make sure you are working with someone that is licensed or you know and trust or somebody that somebody else can vouch for.”
Lamb told Region 8 News the contractor did return to do more work after their complaints and refunded them $20.
