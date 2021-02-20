Report: Hydroelectric power plants in Arkansas helping with power strain during snowstorm

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The winter weather this week created a strain on power sources throughout most of the country.
However, Mother Nature played a significant role in keeping Arkansans warm this week by generating power.
According to content partner KARK, hydroelectric power plants were used during this week’s winter weather.
Jay Townsend with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers told KARK that generators ran around the clock to meet energy companies’ demand.
“Typically, when that happens, it’s for a few hours at a time and it comes on, it meets the demand and it goes back off,” Townsend said.
Townsend noted that the use of the plants helped to reduce the number of blackouts in the state.
“Had we not had supplemental power coming from hydropower, solar, wind and other areas, the energy grid would have taken a larger hit and many more of us would have been without power,” Townsend said.
The dams were able to help at least 14 states, and Townsend said the dams created enough energy to power 104,000 homes for at least a month.
