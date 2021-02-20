Water leak fixed in Walnut Ridge, officials say

WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - Officials have been able to fix the significant water leak in Walnut Ridge, according to Police Chief Jordan Cooksey.
Cooksey said officials got a call around 8:30 p.m. Friday about a significant drop in water pressure.
Crews checked nearly 100 miles of water pipe to try to find the leak and were able to pinpoint it to the Industrial Park area of town.
Mayor Charles Snapp said earlier Friday that it was an all hands on deck situation and that the Arkansas State Police brought in a heat seeking drone to find the leak.
According to Hoxie Mayor Dennis Coggins, problems were also reported Friday evening in the College City and Sedgwick areas.
Coggins said a small leak was found in College City and that a valve was found open in the Sedgwick area.
Region 8 News will have more details as they become available.
