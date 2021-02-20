With no water service, Louisiana family bathes kids in a crawfish pot

By Mykal Vincent | February 18, 2021 at 8:50 AM CST - Updated February 19 at 7:17 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (WVUE) - The ingenuity of Louisianans never ceases to amaze.

With no water service in Shreveport, one family decided to use a crawfish pot to melt snow into useable water.

A picture shared by Marie Harper’s sister on Twitter says they then let the pot cool off, and used it to bathe their kids.

“Y’all... I cannot. I’m dying,” sister Danielle tweeted.

