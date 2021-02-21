ASP releases details on Central Arkansas officer involved shooting, ties to child abduction case

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Both federal and state authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Lonoke County and its possible connection to a child abduction case in North Carolina.
According to a tweet from the Arkansas State Police, the FBI, along with state and local authorities are investigating the case.
A Lonoke police officer was shot and wounded Saturday evening on Highway 31 in Lonoke. ASP also said they are investigating a second crime scene south of Lonoke where a fugitive wanted in at least two states was wounded and later died.
“At approximately 8 PM, two Lonoke police officers on patrol duty recognized a Dodge sport utility vehicle parked at the McDonald’s restaurant near Interstate 40. It appeared to be a vehicle used in connection with a North Carolina child abduction case,” ASP said in the media release.
“The officers exited their patrol car and approached the suspect vehicle. The officers could see two people inside the SUV and ordered the driver to get out of the vehicle. The driver, later identified as William Robert Ice, 38, of Jackson Center, Pennsylvania, complied with the orders, but as he exited, aimed a gun at one of the officers and began shooting, critically wounding the officer,” ASP said. “The second Lonoke officer, who was uninjured, returned gunfire as Ice re-entered the vehicle and fled.”
The Lonoke officer was in stable condition Sunday at a Little Rock hospital, ASP said.
An ASP trooper heard the report about the situation and saw the vehicle leaving a nearby McDonald’s parking lot.
The trooper followed the vehicle on Highway 31 to Raprich Road, when the vehicle got stuck in a snowbank.
“A 14-year-old female passenger fled from the vehicle and was secured by a state trooper. Inside the SUV, the trooper found Ice critically injured from what preliminarily appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound,” ASP said.
Officials also worked with the Davidson County, NC Sheriff’s Office and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation to help identify the 14-year-old, ASP said.
According to Gray affiliate WBTV, an Amber Alert was issued for a missing 14-year-old girl in Davidson County.
ASP said Ice died Sunday at a Little Rock hospital and had been wanted in Pennsylvania in connection with child predator cases. Content partner KARK said Sunday that Pennsylvania state police had been looking for Ice in connection with a sexual assault of a minor in Mercer County, Pennsylvania.
Authorities also said they will be working with authorities in returning the 14-year-old girl to North Carolina later today.
