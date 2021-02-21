ASP releases details on Central Arkansas officer involved shooting, ties to child abduction case

“The officers exited their patrol car and approached the suspect vehicle. The officers could see two people inside the SUV and ordered the driver to get out of the vehicle. The driver, later identified as William Robert Ice, 38, of Jackson Center, Pennsylvania, complied with the orders, but as he exited, aimed a gun at one of the officers and began shooting, critically wounding the officer,” ASP said. “The second Lonoke officer, who was uninjured, returned gunfire as Ice re-entered the vehicle and fled.”