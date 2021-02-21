Birds seeking food, shelter during winter weather

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - If you’ve seen birds looking around on the ground and flying around during this snow storm, you’re not alone.
They are seeking out food and shelter now that the winter weather has covered the ground and trees.
Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center Naturalist Angela Pierce said this is an opportunity for you to be able to help them eat.
“They will be seeking out more easy food sources,” Pierce said. “So putting out a bird feeder can definitely help them. But, birds are equipped with several survival tactics that they do pretty well on their own. But it definitely doesn’t hurt to help.”
Pierce also said they have been declining in numbers lately.
“The last several years of research are showing that there is a fairly large decline in our bird population globally,” Pierce said. “So any little bit that we can do to help them is definitely important.”
She said not to worry though as they are equipped the handle the cold by directing their blood to their core, fluff their feathers to trap air and are excellent at finding shelter such as brush piles and cedar trees.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.