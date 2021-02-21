Blytheville residents asked to limit non-essential water use immediately

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The aftermath of the winter weather has caused Blytheville city officials to ask residents to limit their non-essential water usage effective immediately.
According to a post on the Blytheville city Facebook page, the city’s water department is receiving a large number of emergency calls amidst the unthawing of pipes.
“When this happens, demand for water outpaces production capabilities and creates a crisis,” the post noted.
The temperatures have gone up in the past couple of days, leading to the unthawing and officials are asking to contact them if they see any bubbling above ground with water sources, leaks, water pooling or problems with water pressure.
Officials also said non-essential water use includes using dishwashers, washing machines, taking long showers or running faucets for unlimited periods of time.
Anyone who needs help can call 870-763-3342.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.