Coat drive continues to touch lives and keep people warm during a difficult time

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We all know how brutally cold it has been. Well, Project Warm has teamed up with Project Paragould to make sure that no one goes without a coat.
On Saturday, they held a coat drive at the Portch Thirty coffee shop. Project Warm founder Bethany Davis says the coats are needed now more than ever.
“Particularly, during the pandemic when we might not have the money to spare on a new winter coat, it is particularly important to get those coats out there,” said Davis.
Davis says the coats are for everyone in need, meaning there’s no stigma or a reason to feel bad for picking up a free coat. The pandemic has made situations hard and money tight- that’s where they come in.
“It’s just not only for people who don’t have a home. It’s for people who maybe don’t have heat or maybe people who have to work outside now or they took a different job,” said Davis.
On Feb. 27 and 28, they will tie the coats around electrical poles around town. Each coat has a special note of encouragement.
Bethany says that so far, they have collected and distributed over 200 coats, and they hope to collect many more.
To find out more on how to make a donation or how to volunteer, click here.
