Lawmakers head back to Capitol Monday, with many issues still left on the plate

“If I’m not part of the Republican Party and there is this partisanship, it does make me perhaps less effective when it comes to passing specific or controversial legislation,” Hendren told Talk Business & Politics. “I will tell you that I still believe the majority of the people in the Arkansas Senate are going to vote for a piece of legislation if it’s good legislation, even if it’s brought by an independent or a Democrat. Not all. And some are absolutely not going to do it just because of that fact, and that’s part of the problem.”