New legislation would protect drivers who hit protesters

About 50 people were arrested during several days of protests in Tulsa and Oklahoma City. Most of the arrests were for disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in jail, and rioting, a felony that carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison. At least two men accused of burning a sheriff’s van were charged under the state’s anti-terrorism law, a felony that carries a sentence of up to life in prison. Those cases are pending.