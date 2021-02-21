State reports nearly 300 total COVID-19 cases, active cases fall by 400

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The state of Arkansas saw increases in both total COVID-19 cases and the number of people on ventilators, but had nearly 400 fewer active cases reported as of Sunday, state officials said.
According to a tweet from Gov. Asa Hutchinson, Arkansas had 5,670 total COVID-19 cases as of Sunday, down 408 from Saturday. The state also had 315,514 total COVID-19 cases, up 284 from Saturday.
Gov. Hutchinson said on social media that the number of vaccine doses also increased.
“Today’s report shows the largest increase in vaccine distribution in over a week, with an increase of more than 9,500 doses. Our efforts to catch up on vaccine distribution this weekend are working,” Gov. Hutchinson said.
The number of hospitalizations fell 28 to 577, while the number of people on ventilators increased 11 to 114.
The death toll also increased statewide by nine to 5,357.
Of the nine deaths statewide, one death was reported in Region 8 in Cross County.
No Region 8 counties were in the Top 5 in new cases Sunday. State health officials said about 2,700 PCR and antigen tests were reported Saturday around the state, while 515,183 vaccination doses have been given since December.
