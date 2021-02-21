Vets says it important to look out for pets during boil advisory

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Veterinarians say it’s important to take your pets into account during the boil advisory as well!
Veterinarian, Dr. Mary Manspeaker with The Humane Society of Memphis and Shelby County says it’s likely any waterborne contaminant that could hurt us could also hurt our four-legged friends.
She recommends either boiling water for your pet’s bowl or filling it with bottled water.
If you’re boiling tap water, remember to let it cool before offering it to your pets.
Manspeaker also says pet owners should limit their pets’ time outside during this deep freeze.
“They can get snow and ice caked into their fur, it can cause matting, it can cause sores and it can certainly cause frostbite,” said Manspeaker. “So you have to be very careful about not leaving them outside.”
Manspeaker says even pets used to living outdoors need to come inside.
If they can’t and their water is outside, she says, make sure you’re breaking up the ice in their bowls or giving them fresh warm water often.
