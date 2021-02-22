Arkansas State/Harding women’s soccer matchup moved to Wednesday

The Arkansas State soccer program has moved its spring opening contest against Harding to Wednesday, Feb. 23.
Kickoff for the match against the Bison is set for 6:30 p.m. at Valley View High School in Jonesboro. The venue change is due to unplayable field conditions at Steven’s Soccer Complex in Searcy, Ark. For the latest on the A-State women’s soccer, log onto the team’s Facebook page at Facebook.com/AStateSoccer and follow them on Twitter @AStateSoccer.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.