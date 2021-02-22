Big week looming for Arkansas State men

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State has won four in a row and five of their last six. The Red Wolves remain two games back of first place Texas State in the Sun Belt West standings.
The Red Wolves had two games postponed with Texas State postponed over the weekend due to inclement weather.
The teams will play one game against each other on Monday night. Then the Red Wolves will head to Texas to play a weekend series with UT Arlington to close out the regular season.
You can catch the entire with head coach Mike Balado here.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.