CRDC and BRAD offers utility crisis help

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Help is available for those facing a utility crisis.
Crowley’s Ridge Development Council and Black River Area Development Corporation announced Monday it is accepting applications for its Winter LIHEAP Crisis program.
To be eligible, a household must be facing a crisis situation such as:
- Impending disconnection
- Past due bill (due to moratorium of disconnections with some utility companies)
- Disconnected utilities
- Propane tank at 10% or less
- Eviction notice because utilities are included in the rent
- Needing utilities for a new residence
To apply under CRDC, email liheap.info@crdcnea.com or click here for a downloadable application, as well as phone numbers and addresses of local LIHEAP assistance offices.
To apply under BRAD, email liheap@bradcorp.org or click here for a downloadable application, as well as phone numbers and addresses of local LIHEAP assistance offices.
Applicants must also supply ID, Social Security numbers for all household members, previous month income for the entire household, utility bills or lease, proof of the crisis situation.
CRDC Director of Human Services Casey Kidd said if you qualify, apply.
“We hear a lot, ‘Well, we don’t want to take away from someone else. There’s probably someone else that needs it more than I do,’” she said. “We have the funding for it and we want to help you. We know this past year has been a rough year. A lot of people are facing situations they’ve never faced before and this could be something to help someone get over the hurdle.”
According to a news release CRDC shared on social media, a crisis is a 48 to 72-hour process that depends on whether the utility company is performing disconnections.
“We cannot make a pledge on the account until all items have been received and processed,” the release stated.
