A daily update on the coronavirus outbreak in Arkansas, as well as links to local and national stories, and tips on prevention and care.

Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus (Source: AP)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | March 9, 2020 at 7:42 AM CDT - Updated February 22 at 5:57 PM

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Health is monitoring the spread of COVID-19 daily.

As of 5:55 p.m., Monday, Feb. 22, according to the ADH website, there were:

  • 315,759 total cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas
    • 249,847 confirmed cases
    • 65,912 probable cases
  • 305,470 recoveries
  • 4,899 active cases
    • 3,378 confirmed active cases
    • 1,521 probable active cases
  • 5,363 total deaths
    • 4,311 deaths among confirmed cases
    • 1,052 deaths among probable cases
  • 588 currently hospitalized
    • 225 in ICU
    • 109 on ventilators
  • 3,034,358 people total have been tested
    • 9.6% positive PCR tests
    • 18% positive antigen tests
  • 2,707,141 people have tested negative

The counties with the highest new cases added as of Monday, Feb. 22:

  1. Pulaski: 31
  2. Garland: 21
  3. Benton: 18
  4. Pope: 16
  5. Sevier and White: 13

“We recognize Arkansans’ concerns about this illness, and we are committed to keeping the public informed with as much information as we have about the virus, while also protecting the privacy of individual patients,” the ADH stated in a March 2 news release.

Region 8 counties reporting positive cases of COVID-19 include:

County Total Active Recovered Deaths Negatives
Baxter 2,786 44 2,646 96 17,759
Clay 1,665 15 1,603 46 16,246
Cleburne 1,864 22 1,775 67 20,157
Craighead 12,691 147 12,366 177 105,697
Crittenden 5,629 57 5,476 94 36,739
Cross 1,892 23 1,821 48 15,118
Greene 5,770 51 5,645 74 42,728
Independence 3,645 43 3,482 120 36,457
Jackson 3,129 11 3,085 33 22,922
Lawrence 1,995 22 1,932 41 13,691
Mississippi 5,516 54 5,349 112 36,033
Poinsett 3,054 29 2,950 75 24,427
Randolph 1,926 22 1,855 49 17,210
St. Francis 3,417 23 3,357 37 28,477
Sharp 1,513 16 1,447 50 15,318
Stone 950 4 916 30 9,888
White 7,077 129 6,842 105 46,841
Woodruff 614 13 591 10 7,703

Nursing Homes: For the latest report on COVID-19 cases among Arkansas nursing home residents and staff, click here.

The ADH has released an interactive map of COVID-19′s spread throughout the state, including the number of cases, recoveries, and deaths by county.

It can also be viewed here.

For a national county-by-county interactive map, based on per capita COVID-19 cases, go here: https://bit.ly/COVIDpercapita »

For questions concerning the coronavirus, the ADH has established a call center staffed by health care providers.

Between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., those with urgent and non-urgent questions should call 1-800-803-7847.

After 4:30 p.m., urgent calls needing an immediate response should call 501-661-2136.

[ ADH COVID-19 Dashboard ]

For the latest information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on COVID-19, click here.

Governor Asa Hutchinson announced on Wednesday, March 11, the first “presumptive case” of coronavirus in the state.

Jonesboro and Craighead County leaders met Thursday, March 5, to discuss their coronavirus plans.

On Tuesday, March 10, leaders in West Memphis and Crittenden County met to discuss coronavirus prevention efforts. Crittenden County Emergency Management Coordinator Bud Spears said the county has a pandemic plan but there is no reason to implement it at this time.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson told state agencies to develop contingency plans for a possible outbreak.

For the latest national and international coronavirus news, click here. »

