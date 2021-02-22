Family of 4 in murder-suicide all had gunshot wounds, sheriff’s office says

FAYETTE COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office says a family of four that died last week in an apparent murder-suicide is awaiting autopsies at the Shelby County Medical Examiner’s Office.
The medical examiner will determine the official causes of death, but Sheriff Bobby Riles says all four had gunshot wounds.
In a statement from the sheriff’s office Monday, Riles says two victims were in their teens and the third victim and the suspect were adults.
The family’s names and relationships are not being released yet pending positive identification.
Riles says there was no prior history of violence or law enforcement-related calls at the home.
Investigators first responded to the home on Hutton Drive Thursday afternoon, Feb. 18. The investigation remains in the early stages but investigators say evidence indicates one family member killed the others before dying by suicide.
No other information was immediately released.
