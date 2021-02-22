Feb. 22: Warm and sun-filled day

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It is Monday, Feb. 22. Plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
Look for a sun-filled day across Region 8 with temperatures warming well above freezing again.
More sunshine on Tuesday and Wednesday will lead to even more melting.
Rain chances will increase this weekend, some of the rain could be heavy.
Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.
News Headlines
This morning, police are investigating a weekend shooting that sent four people to the hospital and left one person dead.
Customers of a local power company can breathe a little easier this morning after officials say the threat of rolling blackouts is over.
While much of the snow has melted, students in one Region 8 school district will have to stay home again because the superintendent says buses can’t get down the city streets.
Destiny Quinn will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o’clock hour of Good Morning Region 8. Watch LIVE.
