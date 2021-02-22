Lyon College men claim conference title with win over Central Baptist

Lyon controlled the game for much of the second half as a layup by Daley gave the Scots a 75-51 lead with 6:57 left to play. The Mustangs would not go away quietly, however, as CBC worked its way back into the game with a 16-2 run over the next three minutes and cut the deficit to 10, 77-67. Lyon responded with a 10-3 run, which was capped off by a layup by Verlasevic before the Scots sealed the win at the charity stripe down the stretch.