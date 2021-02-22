Multiple ambulances called to crash on Johnson Avenue

Jeff Presley, Jonesboro & Craighead County E911 director, reported the crash happened at the intersection of Johnson and Bridge shortly after 1:30 p.m. (Source: KAIT-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | February 22, 2021 at 1:40 PM CST - Updated February 22 at 2:59 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A “major” crash with injuries Monday afternoon shut down traffic on Johnson Avenue.

Jeff Presley, Jonesboro & Craighead County E911 director, reported the crash happened at the intersection of Johnson and Bridge Street shortly after 1:30 p.m.

“All westbound traffic on Johnson is closed at this time,” he said.

Emergency crews had to use the "jaws of life" to rescue a victim trapped inside one of the vehicles.
Two wreckers, as well as three ambulances and a fire engine, have been called to the scene.

Miranda Reynolds, our reporter on the scene, said emergency crews used the “jaws of life” to rescue a victim trapped inside one of the vehicles.

