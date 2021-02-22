Multiple ambulances called to crash on Johnson Avenue

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A “major” crash with injuries Monday afternoon shut down traffic on Johnson Avenue.
Jeff Presley, Jonesboro & Craighead County E911 director, reported the crash happened at the intersection of Johnson and Bridge Street shortly after 1:30 p.m.
“All westbound traffic on Johnson is closed at this time,” he said.
Two wreckers, as well as three ambulances and a fire engine, have been called to the scene.
Miranda Reynolds, our reporter on the scene, said emergency crews used the “jaws of life” to rescue a victim trapped inside one of the vehicles.
Region 8 News will update this story as details emerge.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.