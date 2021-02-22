NAEC: Threat of curtailment and rolling power outages appears to be over for members

SALEM, Ark. (KAIT) -After a stretch of brutal winter weather, North Arkansas Electric Cooperative announced Sunday night they don’t anticipate being forced to shed any load through rolling power outages or curtailments.
In a Facebook post, NAEC officials said they experienced a record peak of 212 megawatts on Feb. 16, breaking the previous mark of 200 megawatts.
The Midcontinent Independent System Operator placed NAEC on standby for curtailments for Feb. 16-17.
Those curtailments, however, never happened.
“NAEC made sure our system was in the best shape possible going into this winter storm, but we have no control over the possibility of mandated curtailments or how little notice we receive to begin them,” CEO Mel Coleman said. “We are thankful curtailments were not required and that NAEC’s system fared well. We had a few scattered outages, including one caused by a vehicle accident, and a few areas with blinks due to load imbalances that personnel were able to resolve quickly.”
“I joined NAEC more than 30 years ago and have never experienced an event like the past week,” Coleman added. “We appreciate our members who responded to our request to limit non-essential electricity usage.”
In the event of a future outage, NAEC officials said they will work through their social media, website, and local media to notify affected members.
