Slocum drops 29 as Arkansas beat LSU 74-64

LSU never led in this one, as Arkansas jumped out to an early lead, shooting 4-5 from deep in the first quarter while securing a double-digit advantage before the start of the second frame. The Hogs coasted along the rest of the first half, taking a 14-point lead to the locker room after shooting 60 percent from the floor while holding LSU to just 36 percent in the first 20 minutes. Dungee and Slocum got it done in the opening half, going for 13 and 15 points, respectively, to start the game.