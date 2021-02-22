St. Jude employee, bone cancer survivor to join world’s first all-civilian SpaceX mission

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital said one of its employees will be a part of the world’s first all-civilian Inspiration4 mission to space.
Hayley Arceneaux, 29, is a physician assistant at St. Jude who got treatment for bone cancer there as a child. St. Jude said she will occupy the mission seat representing Hope. She will make history in another way, becoming the first person with a prosthesis to go into orbit.
Jared Isaacman gave $100 million to St. Jude and gave St. Jude two of the four seats on the Inspiration4 mission as part of a unique fundraising opportunity to support the hospital’s multi-billion dollar expansion to accelerate research advancements and save more children worldwide, according to the news release.
St. Jude said the public still has a chance to join the crew. Now until Feb. 28, you can enter for a chance to join the flight and support St. Jude.
If you choose to participate, the mission will launch from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida and the spacecraft will orbit the planet every 90 minutes. After a multi-day journey, the spacecraft will re-enter the Earth’s atmosphere for a soft water landing off the coast of Florida.
