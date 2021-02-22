Stoddard County Major Case Squad investigating deadly shooting in Bernie; Suspect in custody

By Ashley Smith | February 21, 2021 at 10:45 PM CST - Updated February 22 at 6:37 AM

BERNIE, Mo. (KFVS) - The Stoddard County Major Case Squad is investigating a deadly shooting in Bernie, Missouri.

Bernie officers were called around 1:54 p.m. to the 300 block of Alice Street on Sunday, February 21 in reference to someone being shot.

Officers found 62-year-old Timmy D. Carwile in his home dead with an apparent gunshot wound(s).

The Major Case Squad said a suspect was taken into custody.

They are being held at the Stoddard County Sheriff’s Office until formal charges are filed.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 23 in Farmington.

