Stoddard County Major Case Squad investigating deadly shooting in Bernie; Suspect in custody

BERNIE, Mo. (KFVS) - The Stoddard County Major Case Squad is investigating a deadly shooting in Bernie, Missouri.
Bernie officers were called around 1:54 p.m. to the 300 block of Alice Street on Sunday, February 21 in reference to someone being shot.
Officers found 62-year-old Timmy D. Carwile in his home dead with an apparent gunshot wound(s).
The Major Case Squad said a suspect was taken into custody.
They are being held at the Stoddard County Sheriff’s Office until formal charges are filed.
An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 23 in Farmington.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.