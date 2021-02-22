‘Total redevelopment’ planned for former grocery store

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A group of local investors wants to breathe new life into the site of a long-gone grocery store.
The Shops at Parker LLC plans a total redevelopment of the former Cash Saver building, 3106 Southwest Dr.
The main building, according to a Monday news release, will be approximately 45,000 square feet with an outparcel drive-thru opportunity available adjacent to Highway 49.
In addition to the area’s second Workout Anytime location, The Shops at Parker will also feature a Quinntessential Lighting showroom.
“The focal corner of the primary building is slated to be a major restaurant that has yet to be determined,” the release stated.
Luke McCartney, Jim Quinn, and Wade Quinn are partners in the development.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.