Arkansas baseball travels to #1 Ole Miss Wednesday in season opener

ARKANSAS STATE (0-0) at No. 1 Ole Miss (3-0)
Wednesday Feb. 24 • 4:00 PM • Oxford, Miss • Swayze Field • SEC Network+ • 95.3 The Ticket
STORYLINES
• The 2021 campaign marks the program’s 74th season with the Red Wolves amassing a 1,334-1,1646 all-time record.
• The Red Wolves are now 36-36 in season openers after dropping last year’s season opening contest to SFA 2-3.
• A-State is returning six players who were seniors last year including Drew Tipton, Tyler Duncan, Sky-Lar Culver, Kollin Stone, Zech Jarrard and Jack Jumper.
• The squad is returning 20 letter from a season ago, including Ben Klutts who registered a team-high .364 average and 24 hits to go along with 16 runs, 10 RBI and two home runs. Klutts also collected two doubles and a triple on the shortened season.
• Liam Hicks is also on the list of returners for the Red Wolves, he lead the team with 18 walks which was also top-10 in the nation a season ago. Hick finished the 17-game season with 18 hits, 19 runs and a team-high four home runs and a .636 on baseball percentage
• Returning to the staff for the Red Wolves include Will Nash (0-0, 2020) who pitch to a team-low 1.32 ERA over 13.3 innings. He registered 13 strikeouts on the year as opposing batters only registered an .106 average.
