Arkansas continues to see slowdown in coronavirus cases

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Arkansas is continuing to see a low number of new coronavirus cases after a week of winter weather slowed down testing and vaccinations.
The Department of Health on Monday reported 245 new virus cases, bringing the state’s total since the pandemic began to 315,759.
The state’s COVID-19 hospitalizations rose by 11 to 588, while deaths increased by six to 5,363.
Figures compiled by Johns Hopkins University researchers show the rolling average number of daily new cases in Arkansas over the past two weeks has decreased by about 78%.
