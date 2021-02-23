Arkansas State track & field teams lead after Day 1 of SBC Indoors

Sarah Trammel and Sophie Leathers placed second and third in the women’s 5000m, both shattering their previous personal bests. Trammel earned the runner-up finish in 16:57.66, which moved her up to second in program history while Leathers took bronze in 17:14.79, which is third in A-State indoor history. Elizabeth Gillette scored two points in the event for the Scarlet and Black with a seventh-place finish in 17:38.41.