Arkansas State track & field teams lead after Day 1 of SBC Indoors

After capturing its first men’s distance medley relay crown since 2011, both Arkansas State track and field teams lead after the first day of the 2021 Sun Belt Conference Indoor Championships.
A-State’s women sit atop the team leaderboard with 66 points after scoring double-digit points in every individual event and eight with a runner-up finish in the DMR. On the men’s side, the Red Wolves lead with 56 points ahead of Texas State’s 43. The Scarlet and Black was a mainstay on the podium, boasting at least one athlete to finish third or better in every event on the day.
Aimar Palma Simo and Eron Carter were the first to notch a podium finish for the Red Wolves, finishing second and third in the men’s weight throw. Palma Simo uncorked a best throw of 19.59m (64-3.25) to earn silver while Carter took bronze with a throw of 19.23m (63-1.25).
In the women’s weight throw, A-State went 1-2, with Chastery Fuamatu launching a massive personal-best throw of 19.41m (63-8.25) to win and move up to third all-time in program history. Grace Flowers earned another podium finish, earning silver with a throw of 18.86m (61-10.5).
Carter Shell picked up his second indoor long jump gold medal in three seasons, winning with a best jump of 7.48m (24-6.5). Courtney Thomas notched a season-best leap of 7.24m (23-9.0) to place fourth.
A-State’s women also totaled 13 points in the long jump, as Osereme Erewele claimed a third-place finish with a personal-best mark of 6.04m (19-9.75) that ranks fourth in school history. Camryn Newton-Smith placed fifth with a jump of 5.89m (19-4.0) while Imani Udoumana notched a personal-best 5.85m (19-2.5) that tied her for 10th all-time at A-State.
Erewele continued her impressive day by qualifying for the final in the women’s 60m, posting a prelim time of 7.52. Newton-Smith notched the top qualifying mark in the women’s 60m hurdles prelims, running a time of 8.50 to set up her title defense in the event. Erewele also advanced to the final in the women’s 200m with a personal-best 24.43.
In the men’s 60m hurdles, Ke’Von Holder and Will Glass both were time qualifiers, posting season-best times of 8.06 and 8.22, respectively.
Pauline Meyer and Elizabeth Martin advanced to Tuesday’s final in the women’s mile prelims, with Meyer winning her heat with the second-fastest qualifying time of 5:05.6. Martin posted the sixth-best qualifying mark with a time of 5:06.04. A quartet of Red Wolves moved on in the men’s mile, led by Seth Waters’ top time of 4:16.86. Bennett Pascoe advanced to defend his 2020 mile crown with a time of 4:21.01 and Gregoire Saury was third in 4:17.03. Royce Fisher was the fourth to advance, finishing in 4:24.06.
Waters then posted the top qualifying time in his second event of the day, running 1:53.46 in the men’s 800m prelims. Kayla Wade also moved on to the final in the women’s 800m, clocking a personal-best 2:17.30.
Sarah Trammel and Sophie Leathers placed second and third in the women’s 5000m, both shattering their previous personal bests. Trammel earned the runner-up finish in 16:57.66, which moved her up to second in program history while Leathers took bronze in 17:14.79, which is third in A-State indoor history. Elizabeth Gillette scored two points in the event for the Scarlet and Black with a seventh-place finish in 17:38.41.
Lexington Hilton also posted a runner-up finish in the men’s 5000m, running 14:34.08, while Coleman Wilson and John Carder placed seventh and eighth, respectively.
Bradley Jelmert placed third in the men’s pole vault, clearing 5.16m (16-11.0) while Allie Hensley recorded a third-place finish in the women’s high jump, clearing a personal-best 1.75m (5-8.75).
In the men’s 400m, Addison Ross and Jermie Walker advanced, with Ross posting a personal-best time of 48.67 and Walker finishing in 49.00. Walker later posted the top qualifying mark in the men’s 200m prelims, clocking a blistering 21.12 to reach the finals.
The Red Wolves look to continue their strong performance at the conference meet on Tuesday, with several scoring opportunities in finals on the track. The men’s heptathlon concludes at 9 a.m. while the pentathlon begins at 9:20 p.m. The first track final, the women’s mile, is slated for a 2 p.m. start with the action being broadcasted live on ESPN+.
WOMEN’S RESULTS (*denotes collegiate best; ^ denotes season best)
TEAM SCORES (THROUGH 5 EVENTS SCORED)
1. Arkansas State – 66 points
2. Texas State – 31.5
3. Troy – 29
4. South Alabama – 14
5. Georgia State – 10
5. Appalachian State – 10
7. ULM – 9
8. UT Arlington – 7
9. Little Rock – 6
10. Georgia Southern – 5
11. Louisiana – 1.5
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
60m (Prelims): Melissa Jefferson (Coastal Carolina), 7.42Q
A-State: 3. Osereme Erewele, 7.52Q^; 21. Jonae Cook, 7.74
200m (Prelims): Kiana Foster (Louisiana), 24.30q
A-State: 2. Osereme Erewele, 24.43q* [5th in school history]; 22. Imani Udoumana, 25.12*
800m (Prelims): Donisha Jeanty (Troy), 2:15.55Q
A-State: 7. Kayla Wade, 2:17.30q*; 15. Emily Efurd, 2:24.49
Mile (Prelims): Madeleine Rowe (UT Arlington), 5:05.50Q
A-State: 2. Pauline Meyer, 5:05.63Q; 6. Elizabeth Martin, 5:06.04Q; 11. Sophia Oury, 5:12.12; 13. McKenzie Cornell, 5:19.57
5000m: Carolien Millenaar (South Alabama), 16:51.66
A-State: 2. Sarah Trammel, 16:57.66* [2nd in school history; 8 pts]; 3. Sophie Leathers, 17:14.79* [3rd in school history; 6 pts]; 7. Elizabeth Gillette, 17:38.41 [2 pts]
60m Hurdles (Prelims): 1. Camryn Newton-Smith, 8.50Q; 10. Rainee Bowers, 8.79; 21. Alexis Woodall, 9.05
Distance Medley Relay: Troy, 11:54.08
A-State: 2. Elizabeth Martin/Kyndall Hudson/Kayla Wade/Pauline Meyer, 11:59.57 [3rd in school history; 8 points]
High Jump: Katherine Stuckly (Texas State), 1.81m (5-11.25)
A-State: 3. Allie Hensley, 1.75m (5-8.75)* [6 points]; 4. Sydney Lane, 1.75m (5-8.75)* [5 points]; 13. Megan Knowling, 1.59m (5-2.5); Jazzmine Harvey, NH
Long Jump: Shelby Smith (Texas State), 6.14m (20-1.75
A-State: 3. Osereme Erewele, 6.04m (19-9.75)* [4th in school history; 6 pts]; 5. Camryn Newton-Smith, 5.89m (19-4.0) [4 pts]; 6. Imani Udouamana, 5.85m (19-2.5)* [T10th in school history; 3 pts]; 33. Johnaya Givens, 4.82m (15-9.75)
Weight Throw: 1. Chastery Fuamatu, 19.41m (63-8.25)* [3rd in school history; 10 points]; 2. Grace Flowers, 18.86m (61-10.5) [8 points]; 12. Evangelynn Harris, 15.93m (52-3.25)
MEN’S DAY 1 RESULTS (*denotes collegiate best; ^ denotes season best)
TEAM SCORES (THROUGH 5 EVENTS SCORED)
1. Arkansas State – 56 points
2. Texas State – 43
3. South Alabama – 35
4. Louisiana – 23
5. UT Arlington – 18
6. Little Rock – 12
7. ULM – 7
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
60m (Prelims): Cameron Jackson (Little Rock), 6.72Q
A-State: 11. Courtney Thomas, 6.95*; 19. PJ Hilson, 7.11
200m (Prelims): 1. Jermie Walker, 21.21q; 11. PJ Hilson, 22.00
400m (Prelims): Xavier Rogers (South Alabama), 48.18q
A-State: 2. Addison Ross, 48.67q*; 4. Jermie Walker, 49.00q; 10. Daidren Davis, 49.80; 13. Kobey Hill, 50.68
800m (Prelims): 1. Seth Waters, 1:53.46q; 13. Garrett Becker, 1:58.12; 17. Alejandro Vargas, 2:01.36
Mile (Prelims): 1. Seth Waters, 4:16.86Q; 2. Bennett Pascoe, 4:21.01Q; 3. Gregoire Saury, 4:17.03Q; 8. Royce Fisher, 4:24.06Q; 13. Jacob Pyeatt, 4:27.65
5000m: Cole Klashinsky (UT Arlington), 14:27.75
A-State: Lexington Hilton, 14:34.08 [8 points]; 7. Coleman Wilson, 15:16.53 [2 points]; 8. John Carder, 15:23.41^ [1 point]
60m Hurdles (Prelims): Joel Bengtsson (UT Arlington), 8.04Q
A-State: 3. Ke’Von Holder, 8.06q; 7. Will Glass, 8.22q
Distance Medley Relay: 1. Gregoire Saury/Kobey Hill/Alejandro Vargas/Bennett Pascoe, 10:09.74
Pole Vault: Kyle Rademeyer (South Alabama), 5.36m (17-7.0)
A-State: 3. Bradley Jelmert, 5.16m (16-11.0) [6 points]; 11. Trace South, 4.76m (15-7.25); 12. Matthew Keown, 4.61m (15-1.5); 14. Ty Graser, 4.61m (15-1.5)
Long Jump: 1. Carter Shell, 7.48m (24-6.5) [10 points]; 4. Courtney Thomas, 7.24m (23-9.0)^ [5 points]
Weight Throw: Brandon Busby (Texas State), 19.64m (64-5.25)
A-State: 2. Aimar Palma Simo, 19.59m (64-3.25) [8 points]; 3. Eron Carter, 19.23m (63-1.25) [6 points]; 9. Eric Williams, 15.09m (49-6.25)
Heptathlon 60m: Graham Collins (South Alabama), 7.02 [872 points]
A-State: 3. Ty Graser, 7.16 (826 points)*
Heptathlon Long Jump: Lucas Van Klaveren (UT Arlington), 6.86m (22-6.25) [781 points]
A-State: 8. Ty Graser, 6.61m (21-8.25) (723 points)^
Heptathlon Shot Put: Ariel Atias (South Alabama), 14.35m (47-1.0) [750 points]
A-State: 9. Ty Graser, 10.93m (35-10.5) (542 points)
Heptathlon High Jump: Ben Collerton (Texas State), 2.05m (6-8.75) [850 points]
A-State: 8. Ty Graser, 1.84m (6-0.5) (661 points)
