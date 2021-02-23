A Better Region 8: Thank you, essential workers

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We are all thawing out from the snow and deep freeze of the past couple of weeks.
For many of us, it was just another workday.
You had to get dressed and figure out how to make it to work.
Too many people counted on you.
Your job is essential.
Many more stepped up to go above and beyond.
We want to thank everyone who worked in and through the winter weather for the rest of us.
Thank you to the first responders who braved the elements.
Thank you to the medical community.
Thank you to those on snowplows who worked around the clock.
Thank you to our weather team, who gave us the first alert to the incoming weather.
Thank you to the Region 8 News team, who braved the elements to be the eyes and ears for the rest of us.
These winter storms don’t come around too often, but I cannot remember a time when we have been more prepared to face the conditions as this past week.
How we reacted to this winter storm is another reminder of how great it is to live here.
It’s people like you that make this A Better Region 8.
