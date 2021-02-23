Blytheville urging residents to conserve water

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Neighboring cities have been dealing with water issues as a result of the recent winter storm, causing the city of Blytheville to pay attention to their levels.
According to Mayor James Sanders, water levels are normal as of Monday.
However, the city has noticed an increase of 500,000 gallons of water being pumped out into town within a 24-hour time span.
This is because as the snow and ice melt, leaks in water lines have appeared throughout the town.
The city said in a Facebook post on Sunday that people need to “limit nonessential water use” by avoiding taking long showers, having full tubs of water for bathing, and limiting the use of washing machines and dishwashers.
Mayor Sanders went live on Facebook, warning residents to be proactive to prevent water levels from becoming dangerously low.
“Our water is good, but these are things that we’ve got to be conscious of because things can turn bad in an instant,” he said.
Finance Director John Callens says that there should not be a major threat of low water pressure as long as they “continue to find the leaks.”
As of Monday afternoon, the mayor and the finance director are looking to have the issue fully resolved by Wednesday.
Blytheville residents are urged to call the city if they see water gushing out of the ground or other sources of water leaks.
