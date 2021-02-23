Bossier Parish deputy doing well after being shot multiple times; daughter arrested

BENTON, La. (KSLA) — A Bossier Parish woman is accused of shooting her father, a Bossier sheriff’s deputy who was off duty at the time.
Sheriff’s detectives arrested 22-year-old Kalee L. Wich, of Benton, on a charge of attempted first-degree murder after Deputy Burt Wich was shot multiple times about 5 p.m. Monday, Feb. 22 at his residence along Old Plain Dealing Road in Benton.
On Tuesday, the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office posted an update on the deputy’s condition, saying he’s doing well after being shot by his “estranged” daughter. BPSO says he’s stable and alert, and even walking around.
“We are so grateful for everyone who has been praying for Burt and asking how he’s doing,” said Bossier Parish Sheriff Julian Whittington. “Please continue to pray for him as he receives medical care. We wish him a speedy recovery!”
