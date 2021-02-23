Bossier Parish deputy doing well after being shot multiple times; daughter arrested

Deputy doing well and walking Tuesday

Bossier Parish deputy doing well after being shot multiple times; daughter arrested
An off-duty Bossier sheriff's deputy was shot multiple times in his home in the 500 block of Old Plain Dealing Road in Benton on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, authorities say. (Source: KSLA News 12)
By Rachael Thomas and Curtis Heyen | February 22, 2021 at 5:38 PM CST - Updated February 23 at 4:18 PM

BENTON, La. (KSLA) — A Bossier Parish woman is accused of shooting her father, a Bossier sheriff’s deputy who was off duty at the time.

Kalee L. Wich, 22, of Benton, faces a charge of attempted first-degree murder for allegedly shooting her father, Bossier sheriff's Deputy Burt Wich, multiple times while he was off duty at his residence on Old Plain Dealing Road in Benton on the evening of Feb. 22.
Kalee L. Wich, 22, of Benton, faces a charge of attempted first-degree murder for allegedly shooting her father, Bossier sheriff's Deputy Burt Wich, multiple times while he was off duty at his residence on Old Plain Dealing Road in Benton on the evening of Feb. 22. (Source: Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office)

Sheriff’s detectives arrested 22-year-old Kalee L. Wich, of Benton, on a charge of attempted first-degree murder after Deputy Burt Wich was shot multiple times about 5 p.m. Monday, Feb. 22 at his residence along Old Plain Dealing Road in Benton.

On Tuesday, the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office posted an update on the deputy’s condition, saying he’s doing well after being shot by his “estranged” daughter. BPSO says he’s stable and alert, and even walking around.

“We are so grateful for everyone who has been praying for Burt and asking how he’s doing,” said Bossier Parish Sheriff Julian Whittington. “Please continue to pray for him as he receives medical care. We wish him a speedy recovery!”

Bossier Parish Deputy Burt Wich
Bossier Parish Deputy Burt Wich (Source: Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office)
A LifeAir ambulance prepares to fly Bossier sheriff's Deputy Burt Wich to Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport. The 56-year-old law officer was shot multiple times while off duty at his home in the 500 block of Old Plain Dealing Road in Benton on the evening of Feb. 22.
A LifeAir ambulance prepares to fly Bossier sheriff's Deputy Burt Wich to Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport. The 56-year-old law officer was shot multiple times while off duty at his home in the 500 block of Old Plain Dealing Road in Benton on the evening of Feb. 22. (Source: KSLA News 12 viewer)

The 56-year-old law enforcement officer was flown to a Shreveport hospital for treatment.

UPDATE: New details about shooting of off-duty deputy and arrest of his daughter

The incident reportedly happened around 5 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of Old Plain Dealing Road just west of LA Highway 3.

The victim was airlifted to a Shreveport hospital, the sheriff’s office says.

UPDATE: Off-duty Bossier sheriff's deputy shot multiple times in his home

The deputy reportedly was shot multiple times by a family member during a domestic incident of some sort.

Bossier Parish deputy shot multiple times in Benton.

Posted by Destinee Patterson KSLA on Monday, February 22, 2021

The deputy appears to be in serious, but stable condition.

An off-duty Bossier sheriff's deputy was shot multiple times in his home in the 500 block of Old Plain Dealing Road in Benton on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, authorities say.
An off-duty Bossier sheriff's deputy was shot multiple times in his home in the 500 block of Old Plain Dealing Road in Benton on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, authorities say. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.