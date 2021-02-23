City of Walnut Ridge sues Scott Fetzer Company

WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - The City of Walnut Ridge has filed a lawsuit against Scott Fetzer Company and Stone Partners, LLC, based in Jonesboro.
The lawsuit cites “action of conversion, clouding of a title, breach of contract, trespass,” among others, regarding a 17-acre property, named Ginsu Marketing, located on 118 Douglas Road in Walnut Ridge.
Kimberly Dale, representing the city’s airport commission, claims the city found many closing documents between Scott Fetzer Company and Stone Partners, which the city claims to be unaware of.
As a result of the alleged transaction, the City of Walnut Ridge claims the Scott Fetzer Company has hurt the city’s standing with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).
“[The City has] received millions of dollars over the years to improve the quality of facilities in and around the Airport,” Mayor Charles Snapp said in a statement. “The actions of Scott Fetzer Company and Stone Partners LLC have damaged that relationship and put the City in jeopardy of falling out of that compliance for federal funding.”
Region 8 News reached out to Scott Fetzer Company but has not received a response.
