Craighead County official terminated for violating ‘COVID policy’

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Craighead County official was terminated Monday for violating a “COVID policy.”
Craighead County Circuit Clerk Candace Edwards fired Eastern Deputy Clerk Sue Gurley, according to Craighead County Judge Marvin Day.
Day said Gurley was suspended with pay for a little over a week before being terminated.
Judge Day added the county does not have a COVID-19 policy.
The firing of one elected official by another doesn’t sit well with some.
Gurley has three days to file a grievance with the county.
“We’re working through that,” Day said. “Our understanding is that she does have the right to do that, which was mentioned tonight in the quorum court meeting. I think there’s a lot of people in the eastern district that doesn’t agree with that.”
Then Gurley would be heard by the Craighead County Quorum Court Personnel Committee, who would then decide to reinstate her or accept the termination.
Region 8 News will keep you updated.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.