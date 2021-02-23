Feb. 23: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It is Tuesday, Feb. 23. Plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
Much of the snow melted Monday thanks to highs in the 50s throughout much of Region 8.
Look for more sunshine today with even warmer temperatures.
Clouds increase Wednesday, but our rain chances remain very low.
Most of our rain will come this weekend, and some showers could be heavy.
Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.
News Headlines
A prolonged water line problem reached its breaking point last week, leaving citizens in one Region 8 town without water for more than 5 days.
While some towns lost water and power during last week’s Arctic blast, officials with one utility company says a little prep work helped keep the lights on.
An elected county official is out of a job this morning after being terminated for violating a “COVID policy” that the county judge says does not exist.
Arkansas lawmakers have approved a bill that would ban nearly all abortions in the state.
Destiny Quinn and Adam Jones will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o’clock hour of Good Morning Region 8. Watch LIVE.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.