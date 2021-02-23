Man without water for over a week

LEPANTO, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Lepanto asks customers to limit water use after it more than doubled last week. One citizen has been out of water for over a week and says he has never experienced plumbing problems so bad.
Mayor Earnie Hill says right now, they’re in no danger of running out of water, and about 100 customers have had pipe issues.
“We’re just trying not to create a huge problem that we’ve seen across the state and area,” Hill said.
Hill says they’re asking citizens to cut back using water because their water system is old.
Around this time of year, they usually use over 200,000 gallons of water. Right now, they’re using over 490,000 gallons.
“We’re not turning people off and leaving them off. We’re turning it off until you get it fixed, then we’ll turn it right back on,” Hill said.
He says that Lepanto is just not set up like Jonesboro or Paragould.
Homeowner Denis Gaines says he has had to get creative just to live day-to-day life.
“Since the first ice storm, we haven’t had water since. I mean, it’s been frozen. What I’ve been doing, I put water in my Jacuzzi to flush my toilets,” Gaines said.
Lepanto has two main water towers. They’re using one and will use the second if needed, but Mayor Hill stresses they’re not close to running out of water.
Right now, a major problem is people aren’t reporting leaks.
“They’re letting their water run instead of shutting them off, shutting their water off and let them fix it, so that’s increasing our water rates,” Hill said.
Gaines knows there’s only so much the city can do.
“I mean, they’re doing what they can do considering this is an old town, and there ain’t no telling how many old lines is on it,” Gaines said.
Plumbers had to wait till temperatures rose to work on the pipes.
Mayor Hill encourages anyone who has a leak or sees a leak at any building or residence to immediately report it to the Lepanto City Hall at 870-475-3415.
