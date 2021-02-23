Missouri House tries again with voter photo ID law

The Republican-led Missouri House is advancing another version of a Missouri voter photo identification law that was gutted by the state Supreme Court.
By Associated Press | February 23, 2021 at 7:27 AM CST - Updated February 23 at 8:04 AM

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - The Republican-led Missouri House is advancing another version of a Missouri voter photo identification law that was gutted by the state Supreme Court.

Judges last year permanently blocked a central provision of the 2016 voter identification law that required voters without a photo ID to make a sworn statement in order to cast a regular ballot.

The new bill would give voters two options: either show a photo ID to cast a regular ballot or cast a provisional ballot.

Missouri is one of several states where Republican-led legislatures have passed voter photo ID laws touted as a means of preventing in-person voter fraud, which studies have shown is very rare.

