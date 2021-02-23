The 4A-3 Tournament tipped off Monday and we had some marquee non-conference matchups. The Jonesboro boys moved to 17-3 with a road win at Blytheville. The Melbourne girls improved to 24-1 with a road win at Jonesboro.
NEA HS Basketball Scoreboard (2/22/21)
Jonesboro 60, Blytheville 44 (Boys)
Melbourne 58, Jonesboro 29 (Girls)
Trumann 60, Highland 44 (4A-3 Boys 1st Round)
Pocahontas 51, Westside 50 (4A-3 Boys 1st Round)
Westside 69, Blytheville 46 (4A-3 Girls 1st Round)
Highland 66, Trumann 60 (4A-3 Girls 1st Round)
Walnut Ridge 54, Harrisburg 26 (Girls)
Walnut Ridge 82, Harrisburg 60 (Boys)
Manila 80, Hoxie 45 (Boys)
Rivercrest 89, Piggott 79 (Boys)
Rivercrest 58, Piggott 38 (Girls)
Maynard 46, Armorel 45 (Girls)
Mammoth Spring 73, Hillcrest 32 (Boys)
Viola 53, Concord 23 (1A-3 Girls Quarterfinals)
White County Central 43, Midland 32 (2A-2 Girls Tournament)
