Norchad Omier drops double double but Arkansas State falls to Texas State

While the Bobcats increased their shooting percentage from the first to second half, the Red Wolves percentage dropped, and they couldn’t find the mark from three-point range all game. A-State, which entered the game ranked sixth in the nation in three-point field goal percentage, went 0-of-13 beyond the arc. It was the first time since 2011 that the Red Wolves didn’t make a three – a streak of 305 consecutive games.