One at large in Earle shooting, three arrested

If you know where Abram is, it could lead to cash. (Source: Crittenden County Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | February 22, 2021 at 10:40 PM CST - Updated February 22 at 10:40 PM

CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The Crittenden County Sheriff’s Office wants your help finding a man they say is wanted for the shooting of an Earle man on Feb. 17.

Crimestoppers is offering a reward for information on the whereabouts of Stacy Malcolm Abram.

If you know where Abram is, contact Crimestoppers at 870-732-4444.

Three people were arrested on Sunday for the shooting and firearms charges:

  • Stacy Abram, 68, of Earle for furnishing a handgun or a prohibited weapon to a felon.
  • Stacy Orlando Abram, 27, of Earle, for terroristic threatening 1st degree, battery - 1st degree, and terroristic act/shoots at or projects an object that causes property damage.
  • Stacy Shunta Abram, 31, of Earle for possession of a firearm by certain persons.

The three were released from the Crittenden County Jail on Feb. 22.

