One at large in Earle shooting, three arrested

CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The Crittenden County Sheriff’s Office wants your help finding a man they say is wanted for the shooting of an Earle man on Feb. 17.
Crimestoppers is offering a reward for information on the whereabouts of Stacy Malcolm Abram.
If you know where Abram is, contact Crimestoppers at 870-732-4444.
Three people were arrested on Sunday for the shooting and firearms charges:
- Stacy Abram, 68, of Earle for furnishing a handgun or a prohibited weapon to a felon.
- Stacy Orlando Abram, 27, of Earle, for terroristic threatening 1st degree, battery - 1st degree, and terroristic act/shoots at or projects an object that causes property damage.
- Stacy Shunta Abram, 31, of Earle for possession of a firearm by certain persons.
The three were released from the Crittenden County Jail on Feb. 22.
