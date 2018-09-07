Warm Weather Doesn’t Stick Around

Tuesday was the warmest day of the year so far and the first time Region 8 saw highs above 60°F! The warm weather won’t stick around, though. Clouds increase on Wednesday ahead of a cold front. Southerly winds help us get back up to near 60 degrees before winds switch. A few sprinkles or a light shower are possible from mid-morning through the evening. Most won’t see rain. It gets a little cooler through the rest of the week, but nothing like the deep freeze we saw recently. Rain chances get higher for the weekend into early next week. Heavy rain is possible for some. 2-4″ possible, with some areas seeing more! Stay tuned.