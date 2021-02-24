Active COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations fall in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The number of active COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations fell Wednesday throughout Arkansas as state officials said the state had seen a 50% drop in hospitalizations in the past month.
According to Gov. Asa Hutchinson, Arkansas had 4,676 total active cases, down 131 from Tuesday. The number of total cases went up 803 Wednesday to 317,396, while the number of hospitalizations fell 49 to 496.
Gov. Hutchinson said the number of vaccine doses has also increased.
“As anticipated, we’re receiving additional doses of COVID-19 vaccine. By expanding eligibility to 65+, we’ll continue to administer shots as quickly & efficiently as possible,” Gov. Hutchinson said.
The number of people on ventilators increased one to 100 Wednesday, while 10 additional deaths were reported, raising the death toll to 5,387.
Of the 10 deaths, three were reported in Region 8 - two in White County and one in Sharp County.
No Region 8 counties were in the Top 5 in new cases, with Pulaski County first in the state with 105 new cases.
As of Wednesday, 553,004 vaccine doses have been given around the state, with about 17,000 done on Tuesday.
