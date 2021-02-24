Arkansas State/Harding women’s soccer matchup canceled

By Miyanna Garrett - Arkansas State Athletics | February 24, 2021 at 3:38 PM CST - Updated February 24 at 3:38 PM

Wednesday’s Arkansas State women’s soccer game versus Harding has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns within the Bison’s women’s soccer program.

The game will not be rescheduled. The Red Wolves’ next scheduled event is Saturday, March 6, versus Little Rock at the A-State Soccer Complex. Kickoff is at 2:00 p.m. on ESPN+, and live stats are available at astatestats.com.

For the latest on the A-State women’s soccer, log onto the team’s Facebook page at Facebook.com/AStateSoccer and follow them on Twitter @AStateSoccer.

