Arkansas State/Harding women’s soccer matchup canceled

Wednesday’s Arkansas State women’s soccer game versus Harding has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns within the Bison’s women’s soccer program.
The game will not be rescheduled. The Red Wolves’ next scheduled event is Saturday, March 6, versus Little Rock at the A-State Soccer Complex. Kickoff is at 2:00 p.m. on ESPN+, and live stats are available at astatestats.com.
