Arrest made after man shoots at vehicle, police say

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A man faces a March 31 court date after Jonesboro police say he fired a weapon into a vehicle with two adults and a three-year-old child inside.
Keyonte James Wilbourn, 25, of Jonesboro, was arrested Feb. 22 after Jonesboro police got a call about a shot fired at a vehicle.
According to a probable cause affidavit, the victim told police the incident happened at Race Street and Richardson Drive in Jonesboro.
After the shot was fired, the suspect fled the scene, police said.
Officers found a shell casing at Race and Richardson in the street and later spoke to the victim.
“During an interview, the victims advised that the male victim was going to meet the suspect to fight. When the victims met the suspect, he got out of the vehicle with a pistol pointing it at the victims,” the affidavit noted. “The victims began driving off and the suspect shot the victim’s vehicle.”
The victims were able to identify Wilbourn as a suspect in the case. However, he denied having anything to do with the incident during an interview with the police.
Wilbourn was arrested on suspicion of terroristic act-shoots at or projects an object that causes property damage.
A $150,000 bond was set for Wilbourn in the case.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.