Avoiding rust on vehicles following winter weather

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Last week’s snow and ice effects can stick around with you for quite some time if you’re not careful.
Car washes across Jonesboro have been busy, and that’s a good thing.
On Monday, Tommy’s Express Car Wash broke their record of car washes with over 2,000 washes.
Manager Andy Rainbolt says it’s smart to wash away last week’s salt and sand.
“It’s really important,” he said. “All that ice, salt, and everything, it’s really bad for your metal. The sand will eat away paint; it will eat away your metal. You want to get that off as fast as you can.”
If drivers avoid getting a wash and leave salt and sand on cars, it can eventually lead to rust.
