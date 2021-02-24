Community survey to help Jonesboro advance

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - You think you know how to fix the issues Jonesboro is facing or could face?
Now you have the opportunity to let your voice be heard.
Jonesboro Unlimited recently launched a community survey as part of its approach to economic development Momentum Jonesboro 2.0.
Momentum Jonesboro launched back in 2016 with an initiative to bring thousands of jobs to the community.
The goal was to create 2,500 new jobs, but just three years into the five-year goal 4,000 jobs were created in five industries.
The industries include advanced manufacturing, healthcare, agri-business, logistics and professional services.
“Our strategic plan has served Jonesboro well,” said Mark Young, president and CEO of Jonesboro Unlimited. “Now that we are in the fifth year of our five-year plan, it’s time to determine new goals as part of our second Momentum Jonesboro initiative.”
You can visit the survey at this link.
The survey is also available in Spanish.
The deadline to complete the survey is March 10.
