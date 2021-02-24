Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19

A daily update on the coronavirus outbreak in Arkansas, as well as links to local and national stories, and tips on prevention and care.

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus (Source: AP)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | March 9, 2020 at 7:42 AM CDT - Updated February 24 at 8:29 AM

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Health is monitoring the spread of COVID-19 daily.

As of 8:30 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 24, according to the ADH website, there were:

  • 316,593 total cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas
    • 250,266 confirmed cases
    • 66,237 probable cases
  • 306,382 recoveries
  • 4,807 active cases
    • 3,174 confirmed active cases
    • 1,633 probable active cases
  • 5,377 total deaths
    • 4,321 deaths among confirmed cases
    • 1,056 deaths among probable cases
  • 545 currently hospitalized
    • 204 in ICU
    • 99 on ventilators
  • 3,046,146 people total have been tested
    • 9.6% positive PCR tests
    • 17.8% positive antigen tests
  • 2,718,068 people have tested negative

The counties with the highest new cases added as of Tuesday, Feb. 23:

  1. Benton: 165
  2. Pulaski: 101
  3. Washington: 59
  4. Garland: 39
  5. Faulkner and Lonoke: 33

“We recognize Arkansans’ concerns about this illness, and we are committed to keeping the public informed with as much information as we have about the virus, while also protecting the privacy of individual patients,” the ADH stated in a March 2 news release.

Region 8 counties reporting positive cases of COVID-19 include:

County Total Active Recovered Deaths Negatives
Baxter 2,795 49 2,651 95 17,886
Clay 1,669 18 1,604 46 16,262
Cleburne 1,867 22 1,778 67 20,200
Craighead 12,703 141 12,384 177 105,890
Crittenden 5,638 52 5,490 94 36,787
Cross 1,893 21 1,824 48 15,149
Greene 5,777 50 5,653 74 42,782
Independence 3,647 41 3,486 120 36,650
Jackson 3,133 13 3,087 33 23,536
Lawrence 1,998 19 1,938 41 13,723
Mississippi 5,518 35 5,370 112 36,541
Poinsett 3,055 24 2,956 75 24,483
Randolph 1,927 21 1,857 49 17,239
St. Francis 3,419 18 3,364 37 28,485
Sharp 1,515 18 1,447 50 15,342
Stone 950 4 916 30 9,905
White 7,102 123 6,872 106 46,897
Woodruff 615 14 590 11 7,716

Nursing Homes: For the latest report on COVID-19 cases among Arkansas nursing home residents and staff, click here.

The ADH has released an interactive map of COVID-19′s spread throughout the state, including the number of cases, recoveries, and deaths by county.

It can also be viewed here.

For a national county-by-county interactive map, based on per capita COVID-19 cases, go here: https://bit.ly/COVIDpercapita »

For questions concerning the coronavirus, the ADH has established a call center staffed by health care providers.

Between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., those with urgent and non-urgent questions should call 1-800-803-7847.

After 4:30 p.m., urgent calls needing an immediate response should call 501-661-2136.

[ ADH COVID-19 Dashboard ]

For the latest information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on COVID-19, click here.

