Feb. 24: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It is Wednesday, Feb. 24. Plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
Our next cold front arrives today but we’ll have little rain to show for it.
In fact, the weather will feel almost as warm as yesterday, thanks to morning sunshine.
Highs in the low 60s this afternoon fall to the lower 50s tomorrow, despite generally sunny skies. A fairly wet pattern develops this weekend into early next week, where daily showers and thunderstorms give us 2-4″ of rainfall.
Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.
News Headlines
Residents in one Region 8 town, who lost their water supply during last week’s winter storms, will need to pay a little more on their monthly bill if they want to keep their water flowing.
Meanwhile, people in another town are being asked to conserve their water after usage tripled following a rash of burst pipes and water leaks.
Grocery store workers throughout the area are working double-time this morning to restock shelves left bare by the snowstorm.
A county official fired from her job over what some say is a non-existent COVID-19 policy is fighting to have her say in the matter.
A county official fired from her job over what some say is a non-existent COVID-19 policy is fighting to have her say in the matter.
