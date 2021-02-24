Grocery stores restocking after winter storm

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - After a long week of empty shelves, Bill’s Cost-Plus Supermarket in Jonesboro expects to be fully stocked by the end of the week.
Store manager Felix Gallion says that bread, milk, eggs, and meat were the items they had a hard time keeping on their shelves.
“It was hard keeping it replenished,” he said.
Trucks that were coming from Southaven, Miss. were delayed because of the treacherous road conditions last week, so Bill’s did everything they could to accommodate their customers.
“We just tried to offer anything we could as far as getting extra product from different vendors to help supply people’s needs,” Gallion said.
Customers, like Charles Rice, were glad to see that essential items were getting restocked after having difficulty finding them last week.
“There’s a lot of people that go in and buy stuff they didn’t really need it!” Rice said.
Rice mentioned that items like bananas, which are his favorite fruit, were “just gone”.
Gallion says he’s happy that the store has headed towards a form of “normalcy”.
