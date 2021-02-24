Jonesboro police investigate series of break-ins at new houses

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A series of break-ins at houses recently built have Jonesboro police searching for suspects as authorities continue investigating.
According to incident reports from Jonesboro police, the break-ins happened between Feb. 19 and Feb. 22 at houses on Glitterman Drive.
Police said appliances were stolen out of the homes in the 2800, 3700 and 3800 blocks of Glitterman Drive. The houses had been recently built and were up for sale.
Police have no suspects in the case.
Anyone with information on the burglaries can call Jonesboro police at 870-935-5657.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.