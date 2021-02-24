Jonesboro working to fill pesky potholes after winter weather

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The winter weather has led to several potholes popping up around Jonesboro that’s because the sand and chemicals put on the roads mixed with the scraping of snowplows and water main bursts have taken a toll on roads.
Jonesboro City Director of Communications Bill Campbell says they expect many more potholes to pop up, and they are working at quickly as they can to get them all filled.
On Tuesday, crews filled two major holes by the Craighead County Courthouse, close to Matthews Avenue and Union Street and one on Matthews Avenue and Flint Street.
Campbell says they have fixed all of the major holes on city roads and that conditions now look pretty good downtown. Now, they’re focusing on fixing roads in neighborhoods.
Campbell says crews are busy and working around the clock.
“It’s just about being a good government and trying to take care of your city. We want the city to be well taken care of. We don’t want potholes. We’ve got great department employees,” said Campbell. “We’ve got great leaders that take it upon themselves. You don’t have to tell them to get out there.”
Campbell says that if you see a pothole on your street, just report it on Jonesboro.org.
The information will go directly to their streets crew. From there, they will send a crew out and will get the road problem fixed as swiftly as possible.
